STOCKHOLM, April 23 Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg posted first-quarter core profits on Thursday that matched expectations and said it saw demand in the second quarter in line with that of the first.

Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability and joint venture TrelleborgVibracoustic rose to 833 million crowns ($95.3 million) from 779 million a year earlier, while analysts had forecast an 835 million profit in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly sales rose to 6.37 billion crowns, slightly higher than the 6.34 billion expected by analysts.

($1 = 8.7377 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)