FRANKFURT Jan 20 Swedish industrial rubber
maker Trelleborg is in talks with buyout group KKR
over its roughly 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) stake in
TrelleborgVibracoustic in case a stock market listing of the car
parts maker fails to get off the ground, according to two
sources.
Trelleborg and Germany's Freudenberg last year started
preparations for an initial public offering of the Germany-based
maker of automotive vibration control technology
business.
While Trelleborg initially expected an initial public
offering (IPO) to maximize its return, the group has warmed to
the idea of selling to private equity as capital markets have
deteriorated, the sources said.
Other private equity groups like PAI and Bain have also
shown interest in buying the business, the sources said.
Freudenberg wants to stay invested in the asset and may even
ask to slightly increase its 50 percent stake to be able to
control the business, they added.
Freudenberg said it is studying different strategic options
for TrelleborgVibracoustic, declining to specify, while
Trelleborg declined to comment.
The private equity groups declined to comment or were not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9225 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)