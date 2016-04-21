STOCKHOLM, April 21 Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg posted first-quarter core profit on Thursday above expectations, but said it saw demand in the second quarter on par with or slightly weaker than the previous quarter, sending its shares down.

The firm's operating profit excluding items affecting comparability rose to 841 million crowns ($103.75 mln) in the first quarter from 833 million a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast an 808 million profit in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 8.1062 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)