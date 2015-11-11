New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
LONDON/FRANKFURT Nov 11 Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg and Germany's Freudenberg are preparing for a stock market listing of their jointly held TrelleborgVibracoustic business, two people familiar with the matter said.
They have hired Citi and Deutsche Bank to organise an initial public offering of the Germany-based maker of automotive vibration control technology, which could be valued at 2-2.5 billion euros, they added.
Trelleborg, Citi and Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while Freudenberg was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Alexander Hübner and Helena Soderpalm)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.