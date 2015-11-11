* IPO may value TrelleborgVibracoustic at 2.5 bln euros
-sources
* Frankfurt listing could take place in second quarter
* Citi and Deutsche Bank act as global coordinators
(Adds timing, details)
By Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Nov 11 Swedish industrial
rubber maker Trelleborg and Germany's Freudenberg are
stepping up preparations for a stock market listing of their
jointly held TrelleborgVibracoustic business, two people
familiar with the matter said.
They have hired Citi and Deutsche Bank to
organise a second-quarter initial public offering in Frankfurt
of the German-based maker of automotive vibration control
technology, which could be valued at 2-2.5 billion euros
($2.14-$2.68 bln), they added.
Trelleborg, Citi and Deutsche Bank declined to comment,
while Freudenberg was not immediately available for comment.
TrelleborgVibracoustic makes anti-vibration components and
modules, such as engine mounts and air springs. Last year it
posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortisation of roughly 220 million euros on sales of 1.8
billion.
According to its own estimates TrelleborgVibracoustic has 17
percent market share in vibration technology products, an area
where it competes with companies such as Japan's Sumitomo Riko
and privately-held German company Boge.
The joint venture was set up in 2012. It employs 10,000
staff at 39 sites around the world.
Trelleborg Chief Executive Peter Nilsson said earlier this
year he would make sure that TrelleborgVibracoustic was ready
for a listing by December and the company reiterated last month
that IPO preparations were progressing as planned.
"Expectations are for (TrelleborgVibracoustic's) market to
grow 3 percent in 2015. If the market grows 3 percent, we will
continue to hover around 5-6 percent organic growth", Nilsson
had said at the time.
($1 = 0.9334 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alexander Hübner and Helena Soderpalm;
Editing by Karolin Schaps and David Evans)