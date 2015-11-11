* IPO may value TrelleborgVibracoustic at 2.5 bln euros -sources

* Frankfurt listing could take place in second quarter

* Citi and Deutsche Bank act as global coordinators (Adds timing, details)

By Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Nov 11 Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg and Germany's Freudenberg are stepping up preparations for a stock market listing of their jointly held TrelleborgVibracoustic business, two people familiar with the matter said.

They have hired Citi and Deutsche Bank to organise a second-quarter initial public offering in Frankfurt of the German-based maker of automotive vibration control technology, which could be valued at 2-2.5 billion euros ($2.14-$2.68 bln), they added.

Trelleborg, Citi and Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while Freudenberg was not immediately available for comment.

TrelleborgVibracoustic makes anti-vibration components and modules, such as engine mounts and air springs. Last year it posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of roughly 220 million euros on sales of 1.8 billion.

According to its own estimates TrelleborgVibracoustic has 17 percent market share in vibration technology products, an area where it competes with companies such as Japan's Sumitomo Riko and privately-held German company Boge.

The joint venture was set up in 2012. It employs 10,000 staff at 39 sites around the world.

Trelleborg Chief Executive Peter Nilsson said earlier this year he would make sure that TrelleborgVibracoustic was ready for a listing by December and the company reiterated last month that IPO preparations were progressing as planned.

"Expectations are for (TrelleborgVibracoustic's) market to grow 3 percent in 2015. If the market grows 3 percent, we will continue to hover around 5-6 percent organic growth", Nilsson had said at the time. ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Additional reporting by Alexander Hübner and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Karolin Schaps and David Evans)