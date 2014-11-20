Nov 20 Trematon Capital Investments Ltd

* FY diluted EPS(cents) 22.7

* Declared a special dividend of 5.0 cents per share, which is larger than normal

* Group made a profit attributable to equity holders for year of r43.2 million (2013: r51.5 million) which translates into eps of 24.5 cents (2013: 29.2 cents).

* Group's profit before tax and non-controlling interests increased by r7.5 million, which is a 15% increase over prior year