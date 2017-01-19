JOHANNESBURG Jan 19 The chief executive of
Trencor will retire in June, the investment holding
company said on Thursday.
Jimmy McQueen, a four-decade company veteran, will be
replaced by part-time board member and former managing director
of Trencor Hennie van der Merwe.
Trencor in November flagged it would swing into an
unspecified annual loss due to the exposure of its marine
container operator Textainer Group Holdings to South
Korean container carrier, Hanjin Shipping Company, which filed
for bankruptcy protection last year.
Textainer, which reported a $46 million loss in the third
quarter, had leased 6.4 percent of its fleet to Hanjin, it said
in November.
McQueen's departure follows the retirement of Robert
Pedersen, president and chief executive of Textainer Equipment
Management and Isam Kabbani, a Textainer board member.
By 0928 GMT Trencor shares were 0.50 percent higher at 32.30
rand.
($1 = 13.5525 rand)
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg. Editing by Jane Merriman)