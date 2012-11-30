UPDATE 4-Austria sues Airbus over alleged Eurofighter fraud
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
LONDON Nov 30 Treveria PLC : * Bank has agreed to a further 4 month extension of existing standstill
agreement until 1 April 2013 * Extension will allow for the continuation of the constructive discussions
between the parties
* Austria sees potential damages of up to 1.1 bln euros (Adds Airbus statement, details from press conference)
* Commission recommends fine of 10 pct of banks' local turnover (Adds treasury statement)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)