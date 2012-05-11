May 11 Triad Advisors, the Atlanta-based independent broker-dealer owned by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc, has landed a team of advisers who manage about $310 million in client assets.

Danbury, Connecticut-based Reby Advisors, an independent firm founded by veteran adviser Robert Reby, joined Triad Advisors on Tuesday from Royal Alliance, the broker-dealer owned by American International Group. The team generated about $3 million in revenue last year and together advise more than 500 individuals, families, institutions and nonprofit organizations.

Reby, who had been with Royal Alliance for more than a decade, said he decided to make the move because he wanted to focus more on expanding his adviser team. Reby said Triad's flexibility in accommodating multiple custodians was a big draw because he wants to be able to add advisers regardless of which custodian they use to clear their clients' securities.

"We've grown organically over the years, and now we're in the mode where we're trying to acquire other RIAs (registered investment advisers) and recruit," Reby said in an interview on Friday. "We want to be agnostic in our efforts to recruit and acquire... Our systems can accommodate whatever custodian they use."

Reby said he plans to eventually grow his business to about $3 billion in client assets under management over the next 10 years. That equates to about 18 teams of one lead adviser and a client services manager.

Reby, a nearly three decade industry veteran, was named to Barron's list of top advisers in Connecticut for 2012. The Reby Advisors team also includes certified financial planners Laurie Ham, Patrick Doherty, George Koeltl and Karl Seelaus.

Ladenburg, which also owns Investacorp and Securities America, has about 2,700 advisers in total managing roughly $70 billion in client assets. Triad Advisors on its own had more than 500 advisers managing about $15 billion in client assets as of the end of 2011. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by M.D. Golan)