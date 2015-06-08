By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, June 8
LONDON, June 8 The British trade organisation in
charge of benchmark interest rates was warned as far back as
2005 that some banks were deliberately distorting their Libor
rates for profit, according to evidence given on Monday at the
trial of a former trader accused of rate rigging.
During visits to their offices in 2005 and 2006, some banks
told the British Bankers' Association (BBA) trade body, which
oversaw Libor at the time, that either they or their rivals were
quoting higher or lower rates depending on their trading book or
loan portfolios, notes from the BBA shown to the court revealed.
The system for setting Libor is under scrutiny at the trial
of Tom Hayes, a former yen derivatives trader at UBS
and Citigroup, accused of conspiring with others to rig
the rates between 2006 and 2010 to increase his trading profits.
Hayes has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy
to defraud. His lawyers will set out a detailed defence later in
the trial, scheduled to last into August.
The London interbank offered rate or Libor is used to price
an estimated $450 trillion of financial contracts worldwide. It
is calculated through an "honour system" in which a panel of
banks submit their estimated costs of borrowing from each other
in different currencies.
BBA notes made in June 2005 during so-called "relationship
visits", ahead of yearly panel reviews, say representatives at
Credit Suisse, for example, had concerns over the
quoted rates.
"They accept that different banks have different costs of
capital but suspect certain banks may be quoting high or low
depending on the shape of their book or loan portfolio at a
given point in time," the notes say.
Other banks, such as JPMorgan, were shown to accept
that rates were skewed, but were not concerned, according to the
notes.
"Notes that GBP (British pound) and USD (U.S. dollar) Libor
are higher than the true position, but everyone in the market
knows this and prices accordingly. Do not want the BBA to
attempt to 'correct' this," JPMorgan representatives told the
BBA, the notes said.
INTEGRITY CONCERNS
John Ewan, former Libor manager at the BBA who now works for
Thomson Reuters, told the court when cross-examined by
Hayes's defence lawyer he did not act on the claims in 2005
because he had only been in the job for two to three weeks and
wasn't in a position to "correct" the situation.
The court has already heard evidence that the BBA and the
Bank of England had concerns over the integrity of the
rate-setting system during the credit crunch of 2007 to 2009 as
banks were deliberately making low submissions to allay solvency
fears.
In June 2005, other banks also told the BBA that the Bank of
Japan and the ministry of finance were putting pressure on Libor
rates.
"Apparently the Bank of Japan, the Ministry of Finance 'have
made it clear' that they don't want to see negative BBA YEN
LIBOR rates being set, even if this would be reflective of
reality," Citigroup representatives told the BBA, according to
the notes.
Subsequently HSBC representatives were quoted in
the BBA notes telling the BBA in early 2007: "Very happy with
BBA Libor in general. Happy that all the contributors seem to be
behaving themselves in terms of not quoting excessively high or
low."
The court heard further evidence suggesting officials at the
BBA and the Bank of England were concerned about the integrity
of the rate-setting system.
In one email exchange between Ewan and a colleague at the
BBA, Ewan describes the reaction of the then BBA chief executive
Angela Knight regarding allegations that banks were deliberately
submitting low Libor rates during the financial crisis.
"Angela has asked me to get in the head of treasury for all
contributor banks to give them a kicking," wrote Ewan in
December 2007.
(Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)