LONDON, June 30 Tom Hayes, the former UBS
and Citigroup trader on trial in London on Libor
rigging charges, told a broker to pay Hayes' 1,000 pound
($1,571.90) restaurant bill as a reward for giving the broker
business, a court heard on Tuesday.
Hayes, a former yen derivatives trader based in Tokyo, was
on gardening leave from UBS at the time in 2009, having been
hired by Citigroup that year.
"I guess it will be a case of leaving your credit card
details with the restaurant," Hayes wrote in an email on Nov.
11, 2009 to the broker, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
"I really appreciate this, I reckon with wine and service it
will be about 1,000 GBP which I know is hefty," Hayes wrote in
the email shown to the court.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has charged Hayes with eight
counts of conspiracy to defraud between August 2006 and
September 2010, a criminal offence that can carry a jail
sentence of 10 years.
Hayes has pleaded not guilty and is expected to lay out his
defence next month in the trial which is scheduled to last well
into August.
Prosecutors allege Hayes, 35, was motivated by greed when he
set up a network of traders and brokers at some of the world's
most influential financial institutions and pressured others to
move benchmark rates in directions that benefited his trading
book. Libor or the London interbank offered rate has become a
benchmark for roughly $450 trillion of financial contracts from
mortgages to loans worldwide.
The prosecution said Hayes persuaded, threatened, cajoled
and rewarded brokers to help move benchmark rates to boost his
trading positions, according to evidence presented to the court.
In return, they received commissions on trades and other
payments, the court was told.
Brokers also spent considerable funds entertaining preferred
traders, the court heard.
The court was also shown an email dated Oct. 23, 2008, in
which one broker told another broker that he (the first broker)
"lies" about rates "all the time."
"(Tom) does fully appreciate your input mate," one broker
wrote in an email shown to the court. But in the email the
broker also said: "I lie about the levels all the time and it
makes my life easier."
The brokers cannot be named for legal reasons.
Hayes told investigators during 82 hours of interviews in
the months after he was arrested in December 2012 that this
evidence showed how he could never really be sure his requests
for higher or lower Libor rates were followed.
According to transcripts of interviews with investigators
and emails shown and read out to the jury by the prosecution,
Hayes has said his actions were consistent with those of others,
and his managers were aware of business practices.
Hayes believed investigations instigated in the U.S. at the
time revolved around banks "lowballing" rates to flatter
solvency perceptions during the credit crisis and not trader
attempts to move rates fractionally for commercial reasons,
according to the evidence shown to the court.
In the interviews, transcribed and summarised by the SFO and
read out in court, Hayes said banks changed rules about traders
talking to Libor submitters retrospectively and threw traders
"under the bus" by firing them as a global Libor investigation
gained traction.
($1 = 0.6362 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman)