* Former trader Hayes to go on trial in London

* First person to face jury over alleged Libor rigging

* Trial expected to last 10-12 weeks

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON, May 21 Tom Hayes, a former star trader at UBS and Citigroup, will next Tuesday become the first person to face trial by jury over allegations he conspired to rig global Libor interest rates when his case begins in London.

The trial marks a new phase in a seven-year, global inquiry that has culminated in banks and brokerages paying around $9 billion to settle regulatory allegations of rate rigging -- shredding public faith in the integrity of financial markets.

To compound concerns about the culture on trading floors, seven banks, many also penalised over Libor, have been fined another $10 billion over currency rigging allegations since last November.

But cases against individuals facing the threat of jail can drag on for years. British and U.S. prosecutors have yet to charge people for alleged currency manipulation. However, 21 face charges over alleged benchmark interest rate rigging and Hayes is the first to go before a judge and jury.

The former yen derivatives trader is charged by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010, a criminal offence that carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years. He has pleaded not guilty.

The high-profile trial at London's Southwark Crown Court, likely to last 10-12 weeks, is expected to cast a spotlight on senior staff and the culture at some of the world's most influential financial institutions.

It could also fuel debate about whether regulators and central banks at best turned a blind eye to alleged misconduct and whether institutions are letting relatively low-level staff take the rap.

The SFO alleges Hayes was a central figure in a conspiracy with staff from at least 10 banks and brokers to rig Libor, the London interbank offered rate -- an average interest rate used to price an estimated $450 trillion of financial contracts from derivatives to loans for households and individuals worldwide.

Hayes's London legal team is led by Neil Hawes, a senior lawyer experienced in defending SFO prosecutions. Hawes will be pitched against a veteran lawyer of 31 years, Mukul Chawla, the SFO's leading external counsel in the case.

NUMBER GAMES

Based in Tokyo, Hayes traded in yen-denominated interest rate derivatives tied to Libor, essentially betting against other traders on the direction of rates.

Libor is an average interest rate calculated through an "honour system", when a panel of major banks report their estimated costs of borrowing from each other in different currencies over differing borrowing periods.

But oversight of the system was lax. Libor was administered at the time by the British Bankers' Association, a lobby group that kept secret the names of members on a committee responsible for setting rates and did not publish minutes of meetings.

Bart Chilton, a former commissioner at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, dubbed it a "fox guarding the henhouse issue" in 2013.

Prosecutors allege Hayes conspired with others to request or make false or misleading submissions to benefit his own trading book, deliberately disregarding the proper basis for making submissions and prejudicing the economic interest of others.

Hayes, described by friends and colleagues variously as shy, gifted and socially awkward, cut his teeth in banking as a trainee at Royal Bank of Scotland before joining Swiss-based UBS in 2006 in Tokyo aged 27.

He quickly became a highly-respected and well paid senior trader and was head-hunted by U.S.-based Citigroup in Tokyo in 2009. He held that job for barely 10 months before leaving.

In December 2012, UBS was fined around $1.5 billion by U.S., British and Swiss authorities and its Japanese subsidiary pleaded guilty to one U.S. criminal count of fraud relating to benchmark manipulation, including yen Libor.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed criminal fraud-related charges against Hayes the same day, which remain pending ahead of his London trial. He has not entered a plea to U.S. charges.

TEST CASE

The first Libor trial will bring to a head a key case on the books of SFO head David Green, who took the job three years ago vowing to instil fresh faith in the agency's crime-busting abilities and urging sceptics to judge him by his results.

Green, whose agency has to rely on additional government "blockbuster" funding for complex cases, has bemoaned the fact that white-collar suspects have fewer financial restrictions and are helping line the pockets of London's legal practitioners.

Hayes certainly once commanded a multi-million dollar salary. But almost two years into a bitter legal battle, he has been granted legal aid -- state funding for legal fees for those unable to afford lawyers themselves.

He lives in the prosperous southern English county of Surrey and married lawyer Sarah Tighe in 2010. They have a young son. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley)