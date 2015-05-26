* Former trader Hayes to go on trial in London
LONDON, May 26 Tom Hayes, a former star trader
at UBS and Citigroup, becomes on Tuesday the first
person to face trial by jury over allegations he conspired to
rig global Libor interest rates.
The trial in London marks a new phase in a seven-year,
global inquiry that has culminated in banks and brokerages
paying around $9 billion to settle regulatory allegations of
rate rigging -- shredding public faith in the integrity of
financial markets.
To compound concerns about the culture on trading floors,
seven banks, many also penalised over Libor, have been fined
another $10 billion over currency rigging allegations since last
November.
But cases against individuals facing the threat of jail can
drag on for years. British and U.S. prosecutors have yet to
charge people for alleged currency manipulation. However, 21
face charges over alleged benchmark interest rate rigging.
Hayes is the first to go before a judge and jury.
The former yen derivatives trader is charged by Britain's
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) with eight counts of conspiracy to
defraud between 2006 and 2010, a criminal offence that carries a
maximum jail sentence of 10 years. He has pleaded not guilty.
The high-profile trial at London's Southwark Crown Court is
expected to last 10-12 weeks.
It may cast a spotlight on senior staff and the culture at
some of the world's most influential financial institutions and
could fuel debate about whether regulators and central banks at
best turned a blind eye to alleged misconduct and whether
institutions are letting relatively low-level staff take the
rap.
The SFO alleges Hayes was a central figure in a conspiracy
with staff from at least 10 banks and brokers to rig Libor, the
London interbank offered rate -- an average interest rate used
to price an estimated $450 trillion of financial contracts from
derivatives to loans for households and individuals worldwide.
Hayes's London legal team is led by Neil Hawes, a senior
lawyer experienced in defending SFO prosecutions. Hawes will be
pitched against a veteran lawyer of 31 years, Mukul Chawla, the
SFO's leading external counsel in the case.
Based in Tokyo, Hayes traded in yen-denominated interest
rate derivatives tied to Libor, essentially betting against
other traders on the direction of rates.
Libor is an average interest rate calculated through an
"honour system", when a panel of major banks report their
estimated costs of borrowing from each other in different
currencies over differing borrowing periods.
But oversight of the system was lax. Libor was administered
at the time by the British Bankers' Association, a lobby group
that kept secret the names of members on a committee responsible
for setting rates and did not publish minutes of meetings.
