By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, June 17 Tom Hayes, the British trader on
trial in London on Libor interest rate rigging charges, just
wanted to do a "really good job", according to evidence
presented to a London court on Wednesday.
The former UBS and Citigroup yen
derivatives trader is charged by Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud between August
2006 and September 2010, a criminal offence that carries a
maximum jail sentence of 10 years.
In transcripts of a 2013 interview with SFO investigators,
Hayes was quoted as saying: "My primary driver in everything
that I did was about doing a really good job."
Hayes, 35, has pleaded not guilty and is expected to lay out
his defence later in a trial scheduled to last well into August.
The SFO alleges Hayes was a central figure in a conspiracy
with 25 staff from at least 10 banks and brokerages to rig
Libor, the London interbank offered rate that is used to price
an estimated $450 trillion of financial contracts from
derivatives to loans for households and individuals worldwide.
According to evidence presented by the prosecution, Hayes
told investigators that in the frenetic world of trading, he
could sometimes secure seven or eight trades in less than 30
seconds from his desk in Tokyo, which had eight screens, two
keyboards and "voice boxes everywhere".
Hayes, described by prosecutors as highly intelligent, also
said in a series of interviews with the SFO after his arrest in
December 2012 that he could make or lose $10 million in a day
because of the size of his trading positions.
The effect of Libor rates on his trades was relatively
small, he said according to the transcripts and summaries, which
were read out to the jury and shown on court room screens. But
he was driven to always try to gain an "extra edge".
"I've always described Libors as the cherry on top of the
cake. It was like squeezing out that extra little bit of value,"
he said, according to the SFO transcripts.
Hayes, who prosecutors say tried to influence rates designed
to reflect interbank borrowing costs for his own trading
benefit, said he was only reprimanded by UBS once during a
review for shouting at brokers.
Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs tried unsuccessfully to
poach him in 2008 with a $3 million signing-on bonus. But in
2009, prosecutors have alleged he became disenchanted with his
UBS bonus and left to join U.S.-based Citigroup in Tokyo.
However, he barely held that job for 10 months before he was
fired after a colleague raised concerns about his trading
methods, the jury has been told by the prosecution.
