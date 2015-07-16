LONDON, July 16 Ex-trader Tom Hayes on Thursday told a London court where he is on trial for rigging Libor that his attempts to influence benchmark interest rates had resulted in "random" outcomes that had not benefited his trading positions over time.

The 35-year-old former yen derivatives trader at UBS and Citi, who denies eight counts of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010, said he had not been given records of his profit and loss account that would allow him to rebut the charges.

"The outcomes over the whole population of data are completely random," Hayes told Southwark Crown Court, referring to yen Libor rates during the indictment period and to their impact on his trading profits.

He was responding to questions from prosecutor Mukul Chawla about several electronic chat exchanges in which Hayes asked fellow traders to try to influence their banks' yen Libor submissions allegedly to suit his trading positions.

Hayes has told the court that he was open about his attempts to influence yen Libor rates -- designed to reflect interbank borrowing costs -- that his managers were aware of his trading methods and that the practice was widespread in the industry at the time.

London interbank offered rates (Libor) rates are formed based on submissions from a panel of banks. Rigging the rates could potentially have far-reaching effects as $450 trillion of financial products worldwide are referenced to them.

"Can you do me a huge favour, can you ask your cash guys to set 1m libor low for the next few days? I'll return the favour when you need it. As long as it doesn't go against your fixes," Hayes wrote to one trader in a chat from 2007.

Chawla's line of cross-examination was that numerous similar chats that have been shown to the jury demonstrated that rigging yen Libor rates was a crucial part of Hayes' trading strategy.

"If it wasn't vital to you, why were you asking at all?" Chawla asked.

Hayes responded to the line of questioning by saying it was "grossly unfair" and he felt "outraged that I am being asked questions that I can't adequately rebut because I haven't been given the data I need". (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Keith Weir)