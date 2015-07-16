(Note strong language in paragraph 19. Updates after end of
cross-examination)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, July 16 Ex-trader Tom Hayes on Thursday
told a London court where he is on trial for rigging Libor that
his attempts to influence benchmark interest rates had resulted
in "random" outcomes that had not benefited his trading
positions over time.
The former yen derivatives trader at UBS and Citi
, who denies eight counts of conspiracy to defraud between
2006 and 2010, said he did not know to what extent Libor
submitters had been influenced by the requests he made.
"The outcomes over the whole population of data are
completely random," he told Southwark Crown Court.
London interbank offered rates (Libor) are formed based on
submissions from a panel of banks. Rigging the rates could
potentially have far-reaching effects as $450 trillion of
financial products worldwide are referenced to them.
Hayes has not denied that he sought to influence the Libor
submissions of his and other banks to suit his trading
positions. His defence is that he was open about this, it was
common in the industry, his managers encouraged the practice and
he did not think he was doing anything dishonest.
In cross-examination, prosecutor Mukul Chawla asked Hayes
questions about an electronic chat dated July 2009 in which he
asked a broker for help in influencing a Libor submission from
HSBC, a rival bank to UBS where Hayes then worked.
"Mate you gotta help with HSBC ... Please if 1 (one-month
yen Libor) goes up 2 basis points ... no one will notice," Hayes
wrote to the broker, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Chawla asked Hayes: "Did you think it was honest to
interfere with HSBC's submission?"
"These were just favours, I couldn't force anyone," Hayes
responded. "You don't know what submitters did or didn't do as a
result of anything I said."
"WHITER THAN WHITE"
Hayes repeatedly complained that he had not been given
records of his profit and loss account that would allow him to
rebut the charges against him by showing that his attempts to
influence Libor did not result in consistent gains for him.
He was asked questions about a 2008 electronic chat with a
colleague, read out in court, about a broker who had previously
helped Hayes try to influence submissions.
"(The broker) is getting concerned about how we are
approaching him re libors," one of his colleagues told Hayes.
"He has warned me again that compliance are all over the
cash market again and he has to appear whiter than white. Text
messages are OK but my emails need to be worded very carefully."
The broker and his colleague cannot be named for legal
reasons.
Hayes told the court he did not take that as a warning sign
that he was doing anything wrong because if he had, his pattern
of behaviour would have changed, and in fact it did not.
"I keep putting everything in writing, I keep calling down
the line," he said, describing what happened next.
Chawla concluded four days of cross-examination by asking
Hayes about an exchange about Libor submissions with a trader at
a rival bank, dated June 2009.
"My guys (Libor submitters) wouldn't even discuss it with me
due to 'legal reasons'. So can't even get an idea of their
thoughts on the matter," the trader wrote to Hayes.
"OK they sound like pricks," Hayes wrote back.
Chawla asked him: "Was that your opinion of people who
behaved honestly?"
"No, not at all," Hayes said, adding that he had merely been
asking for the submitters' opinion about where Libor was heading
and did not see why someone could not give an opinion.
"It has nothing to do with honesty or dishonesty," he said.
(Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)