By Kirstin Ridley
| LONDON, July 21
LONDON, July 21 The prosecution in the trial of
Tom Hayes, the first person to face a jury on Libor-rigging
charges, said on Tuesday the former trader had only himself to
blame for finding himself on trial.
In his closing speech for the prosecution, lead counsel
Mukul Chawla told the London court that no-one had forced Hayes
to rig rates, get others to help manipulate rates, pay bribes or
make admissions in lengthy interviews with investigators.
"That was all his own doing," Chawla told the jury. "No-one
has thrown Mr Hayes under a bus."
Hayes, a 35-year-old former Tokyo-based yen derivatives
trader at UBS and Citigroup trader, denies eight
counts of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010 in a
closely-watched trial at Southwark Crown Court that is entering
its final stages.
Libor - the London interbank offered rate - is designed to
reflect the cost of bank borrowing in different currencies over
differing time frames and has become a benchmark for around $450
trillion of financial contracts and consumer loans worldwide.
The prosecution alleges Hayes set up a network of brokers
and traders at some of the world's most powerful financial
institutions, cajoling and at times bribing them to help rig
rates for profit, defrauding counterparties.
Hayes denies that he was dishonest, arguing that he was open
about attempts to seek "favours" from others to influence rates
and that his managers were aware of trading methods that were
widespread in the industry.
He has told the court he cooperated with Britain's Serious
Fraud Office in 2013 and admitted dishonesty during 82 hours of
interviews only after he discovered he had also been charged by
the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2012 - and was
desperate to avoid extradition.
Chawla said Hayes had been quick to blame former employer
UBS, managers at all levels, the Department of Justice and
lawyers, and that he had held a "multitude of organisations"
responsible for his predicament without taking any
responsibility himself.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Pravin Char)