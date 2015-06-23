By Kirstin Ridley
| London, June 23
London, June 23 A senior manager at Citigroup
tried to persuade British brokers to "talk down" benchmark
Libor interest rates in 2007, a London criminal court heard on
Tuesday.
Andrew Thursfield, head of Citigroup's European risk
treasury business, told the jury in the trial of former trader
Tom Hayes that the U.S.-based bank had been able to borrow at
rates below those posted on trading screens by brokerages.
Thursfield, appearing as a witness for the prosecution, said
broker screens were showing Libor rates that the U.S. bank felt
did not reflect the full range and width of the market.
In an email exchange with U.S. colleague Scott Bere on Sept.
7 2007 that was shown to the court, Thursfield said: "We will
continue to pressure the brokers to talk it (Libor) down and
generally press lower than all others...".
Thursfield is a Citigroup veteran who has spent more than 20
years in the bank's treasury department.
Hayes, a former Tokyo-based yen derivatives trader, is
charged by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) with eight
counts of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010.
Hayes, who allegedly tried to rig rates to benefit his
trading book, has pleaded not guilty and is expected to lay out
his defence next month in a trial scheduled to last well into
August.
Hayes, a 35-year-old Briton, who worked for Citigroup in
2010, is accused of using a network of traders and London
brokers to influence the yen denominated London interbank
offered rate (Libor), used as a reference for around $450
trillion of financial contracts worldwide.
Bere, head of Citigroup's North American risk treasury
business, whose emails were also shown to the jury and read out
in court, wrote to Thursfield on Sept. 13, 2007: "Assuming you
don't need a high setting for your book ... I would appreciate
it if we could be aggressive with our setting (ie 60 or lower)."
Thursfield told the court that the beginning of that email
did not really make sense to him as banks were not allowed to
take their trading books into account when setting Libor rates.
Libor rates are designed to reflect interbank borrowing costs.
But he said under questioning by the prosecution that the
email was ambiguous.
Thursfield told the court he gave "general guidance" to the
people who submitted Citigroup's Libor rates and said the bank
never "lowballed" the rates during the credit crisis to flatter
perceptions of its creditworthiness.
