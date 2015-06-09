By Kirstin Ridley
| LONDON, June 9
was probably not the best organisation to oversee the Libor
interest rate benchmark, the banking industry trade group's
former head of Libor said at a London trial on Tuesday.
The BBA had been in charge of the London interbank offered
rate or Libor benchmark that helps to price around $450 trillion
of financial contracts worldwide.
"With the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, you probably shouldn't
have major benchmarks run by trade bodies and it (Libor) no
longer is," John Ewan, the former Libor manager at the BBA,
said. He now works for Thomson Reuters.
Ewan was in court as a witness for the prosecution in the
trial of Tom Hayes, a former yen derivatives trader at UBS
and Citigroup, who is accused of conspiring with
others to rig the benchmark rates between 2006 and 2010 to
increase his trading profits.
Hayes has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy
to defraud. His lawyers will set out a detailed defence later in
the trial, which is scheduled to last into August.
Ewan, who has been cross-examined by Hayes's legal team
since Monday, has already told the court he was aware of
warnings that Libor rates, designed to reflect interbank
borrowing costs, were being manipulated by banks to suit
derivatives positions as far back as 2005.
Hayes, 35, a former star trader in Tokyo at UBS and
Citigroup, is the first person worldwide to face a jury trial
over Libor rigging allegations. He has told Britain's Serious
Fraud Office investigators that knowledge of Libor manipulation
was widespread, the court has heard.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)