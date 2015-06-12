By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, June 12
LONDON, June 12 Tom Hayes, the former star
trader on trial on alleged Libor-rigging charges, promised fees
to brokers using so-called "wash" trades and enlisted the help
of other major banks to execute them, according to evidence
presented in a London court on Friday.
In exchange for their help in allegedly assisting to distort
benchmark interest rates, Hayes promised to reward brokers by
using "wash" trades, where banks make fake trades to pay brokers
through commissions, the Southwark Crown Court heard.
"I will do a humongous trade with you ... $50,000 trade. I
need you to keep it low ... I will pay you $50,000, $100,000,
whatever you want. If you can just call in some favours ... if
you've got a mate who will do a flat switch," Hayes told one
broker in September 2008.
Brokers did not contribute to the Libor-setting process but
regulators have called into question the role of individual
brokers as conduits to aid manipulation by traders working at
investment banks.
Hayes, a former yen derivatives trader, has pleaded not
guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to defraud. His lawyers
will set out a detailed defence later in the trial, scheduled to
last into August.
The London interbank offered rate, or Libor, is used to
price an estimated $450 trillion of financial contracts
worldwide. It is calculated through an "honour system" in which
a panel of banks submit their estimated costs of borrowing from
each other in different currencies.
Calls and electronic messages shown to the jury illustrate
how Hayes and individual brokers contacted traders at other
major banks, including RBS, Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan, to match
trades that Hayes would put through the brokers in order to
cancel each other out, earning the brokers commissions in the
process, the court heard.
"Can you go in and out of a switch?" one broker asked a
trader at Merrill Lynch in a call played to the jury.
"It's broker exercise ... he basically wants to pay me a
broke ... it's a bit dodgy."
In one such "wash" trade, Hayes ended up paying one
brokerage a total of 35,610 pounds ($55,388) in fees for a
series of trades that cancelled each other out, the court heard.
"It works both ways.. We've got a nice little niche here,"
Hayes told one broker in a call played to the jury.
"If you help me, I'll help you."
($1 = 0.6429 pounds)
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; editing by Carolyn Cohn and Susan
Thomas)