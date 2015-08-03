BRIEF-Bank of America submits application for delisting from TSE
* Says co submits application on March 23 for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange
LONDON Aug 3 Tom Hayes, a British former trader, was sentenced to 14 years in jail by a London court on Monday after becoming the first person to be convicted by a jury of conspiring to rig Libor benchmark interest rates following a seven-year global investigation.
After a nine-week trial and seven days of deliberations, the jury of five women and seven men found Hayes, a 35-year-old former UBS and Citigroup trader, guilty of all eight counts of conspiracy to defraud. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, March 23 Global index provider MSCI Inc is seeking feedback from market participants on whether to add Chinese shares to a widely tracked index, a move which could trigger billions of dollars in capital inflows into mainland stocks and ease pressure on its yuan currency.