LONDON Aug 7 Alistair Brownlee will go into
London 2012 men's triathlon at short odds to deliver a home
victory but he knows as well as anyone that his sport has proved
completely unpredictable when it comes to the Olympic Games.
Brownlee, 23, the 2009 world champion, destroyed all his
major rivals in Sunday's London leg of the world series over the
same Hyde Park course to be used in next year's Games.
With his 21-year-old brother Jonathan posting the fastest
run of the day to take third place, there could even be a
British podium double next year as the flat course gives little
help to the stronger cyclists and favours the run specialists.
Yet, since its introduction in 2000, the Olympic triathlon
has consistently thrown up surprises.
Eleven years ago Australia had so much strength in depth
that they timetabled the women's triathlon as the first event of
the Sydney Games hoping to get off to a gold medal start.
However, hot local favourite Michellie Jones had to settle
for silver behind Swiss outsider Brigitte McMahon, while
Canadian Simon Whitfield won the men's event with none of the
pre-race favourites among the medals.
In Athens in 2004, the heat and a hilly course gave a lift
to the strong cyclists, enabling veteran Hamish Carter to lead
home a surprise New Zealand one-two ahead of Bevan Docherty and
Austrian long-shot Kate Allen to come from 28th place after the
bike leg to win the women's race.
Spaniard Javier Gomez had swept all before him going into
the 2008 Games but, hampered by injury, could finish only fourth
as Germany's Jan Frodeno produced the run of his life to win.
It was a similar story in the women's race where 2007 world
and European champion Vanessa Fernandes of Portugal was edged
out by Australian Emma Snowsill.
The down-to-earth Brownlee brothers are not about to waste
time worrying about any sort of "Olympic jinx" though as they
continue the day-by-day approach that has worked so well for
them so far in their medal-laden careers.
"The same result (as on Sunday) would be brilliant and a
one-two would be amazing but the Olympics is a year away and
anything can happen," Alistair Brownlee told Reuters after his
emphatic win in front of around 50,000 fans along the course.
WORKING HARD
"All we can do is keep working hard, prepare properly and
hope we can both get to the start line in good condition.
"It's a flat bike course, it's not that technical but a
break got away today so a break could get away next year and it
could have got away today without me in it so it's important to
cover every eventuality."
Brownlee senior controlled the race from start to finish on
Sunday, surprisingly escaping in a group of four who opened a
gap of almost a minute before finishing 14 seconds ahead of the
pack containing almost all the remainder of the 65-man field.
"I was really surprised we got away, I didn't even really
try," he said. "I was just following the wheel in front of me,
then we got a bit of a gap and suddenly it jumped up to a minute
and I was as amazed as anyone.
"I stopped working completely then, trying to make sure
Jonny still had the chance of getting on the podium as well."
Sunday's race was being used by many countries as an Olympic
qualifier and the fact that many athletes were racing mainly to
secure their berth gave it an unusual character.
"Nobody was really working," Jonathan Brownlee said of the
chase pack he was in on the 40km bike leg.
"I think a lot of strong cyclists were happy to settle for
top-10 or whatever their Olympic qualification was -- a lot of
people were looking at each other and thinking about their
countrymen, not wanting to work too hard if a team mate wasn't.
"That was good for Alistair and it worked out well for me,
but it won't be like that next year."
