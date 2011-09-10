BEIJING, Sept 10 Britain's Alistair Brownlee underlined his credentials as one of his country's main hopes for Olympic gold at home next year by winning his second triathlon world title on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who also won the 2009 championship, claimed the title with victory on the 2008 Olympic course in Beijing in one hour 48 minutes seven seconds.

"It's nice to do it twice and show it's not a fluke. I think that's my 11th world series win so I'm racking them up, which is good as well," Brownlee said in a statement.

His younger brother Jonathan finished third on Saturday to secure second place in the standings, putting Britain in a strong position before the London 2012 Games.

"I feel good because I'm second in the world now, but the Olympics do seem a long way away," said Jonathan Brownlee. "I hope I've done enough to get selected." (Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)