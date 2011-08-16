* H1 adj pretax profit 2.8 mln stg vs 3.1 mln stg

Aug 16 British education support services firm Tribal Group Plc posted a lower first-half profit, but said it expected profits to be weighted toward the second half of the year, helped by savings.

The company, which inspects over 3,000 schools in the south of England on behalf of the Office for Standards in Education, slashed its half-year dividend to 0.40 pence a share from 1.85 pence a year ago.

Tribal said trading for the full year was expected to be in line with expectations and it would realise 2.4 million pounds ($3.9 million) in savings during the second half.

For the six months ended June 30, the company posted an adjusted pretax profit of 2.8 million pounds, compared with 3.1 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose almost 10 percent to 57.5 million pounds.

Shares of the company closed at 44.37 pence on Monday in London. ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)