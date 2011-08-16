* H1 adj pretax profit 2.8 mln stg vs 3.1 mln stg
* Cuts interim dividend by 78 pct
* Says trading in line for full year
Aug 16 British education support services firm
Tribal Group Plc posted a lower first-half profit, but
said it expected profits to be weighted toward the second half
of the year, helped by savings.
The company, which inspects over 3,000 schools in the south
of England on behalf of the Office for Standards in Education,
slashed its half-year dividend to 0.40 pence a share from 1.85
pence a year ago.
Tribal said trading for the full year was expected to be in
line with expectations and it would realise 2.4 million pounds
($3.9 million) in savings during the second half.
For the six months ended June 30, the company posted an
adjusted pretax profit of 2.8 million pounds, compared with 3.1
million pounds a year ago.
Revenue rose almost 10 percent to 57.5 million pounds.
Shares of the company closed at 44.37 pence on Monday in
London.
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)