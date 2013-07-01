BRIEF-HPE reports details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business
* HPE announces details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business
July 1 Tribune Co said it would acquire Local TV Holdings LLC, which owns 19 television stations, for $2.73 billion in cash.
Tribune, owner of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, currently has 23 television stations and eight newspapers, and emerged from bankruptcy protection in December.
Local TV is principally owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners.
* Entercom Communications and CBS Radio announce pricing of term loan in connection with merger
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.