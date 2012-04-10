* Ruling resolves disputes among unsecured noteholders
* Judge finds no unfair discrimination in Tribune plan
* Sam Zell notes are last to be repaid, judge rules
April 10 Tribune Co, the bankrupt publisher of
the Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times, moved closer to
ending its three-year bankruptcy after a judge resolved
lingering disputes about the order in which noteholders should
be repaid.
Monday's ruling by Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey
also found that the company's proposed plan to emerge from
bankruptcy does not unfairly discriminate against certain
creditors.
That could blunt one line of attack against the company's
bankruptcy plan, which could once again come under fire from
noteholders when Carey is asked to approve it a t a June 7
hearing.
"This puts us on a flight path to successful emergence,"
said David LeMay, an attorney with Chadbourne & Parke LLP, which
represents the unsecured creditors committee in the bankruptcy.
Carey's 50-page opinion determined the order of repayment
among the company's unsecured noteholders, an issue he left
unresolved in key rulings last year because he wanted more
evidence.
He found that senior noteholders will be repaid ahead of
securities known as Phones, which he determined had a claim of
$759.3 million. Carey determined that last in line are the EGI
Notes, which are held by financier Sam Zell.
Carey also rejected an argument that it amounted to unfair
discrimination to divide some of the repayments under the plan
evenly between senior noteholders and others, such as trade
claims and retirement claims.
In 2007, Zell led a $13 billion leveraged buyout of Tribune,
which also owns 23 television stations, a cable network and
several other large newspapers. In 2008, the company filed for
bankruptcy, and noteholders have blamed Zell and the buyout for
their losses.
Last year, Carey rejected two rival reorganization plans --
one from noteholders and one backed by the company, the
unsecured creditors committee and investors in Tribune's loans.
Following his Monday ruling, Carey will hold a hearing to
approve the documents that will be sent to creditors so they can
analyze and vote on the latest plan. Even if creditors and Carey
approve the plan, Tribune could linger in bankruptcy for many
months until it can get clearance from the Federal
Communications Commission.
The company's latest plan turns over ownership to holders of
its loans, a group that is led by JPMorgan Chase & Co
and hedge funds including Oaktree Capital Management LP and
Angelo, Gordon & Co.
The plan also provides about $500 million in a settlement
with its noteholders. It will also allow noteholders to pursue
legal claims against those who benefited from the Zell-led
buyout but who did not contribute to the settlement, such as
former shareholders who sold in 2007.
Lawsuits have been filed against former shareholders but
have been stayed pending the resolution of the bankruptcy.
The case is In re Tribune Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District
of Delaware, No. 08-13141.
(Reporting By Tom Hals; editing by John Wallace)