Sept 23 Investors who sold Tribune Co stock in a
2007 buyout led by developer Sam Zell won a legal battle on
Monday that protects them from being sued twice over that deal,
which has been blamed for the media conglomerate's bankruptcy.
A New York federal judge ruled that individual Tribune
creditors cannot pursue a novel lawsuit to recover money
investors received by selling into the Zell deal because another
case was pursuing the same claims.
Creditors blame Zell's $8.2 billion leveraged buyout for
loading the Tribune with so much debt that it made the
publisher's 2008 bankruptcy inevitable. The creditors want some
of the money that was raised by issuing that debt, which went to
buy Tribune stock.
While the Tribune emerged from bankruptcy last year, the
legal troubles for former Tribune stockholders are far from
over. Judge Richard Sullivan dismissed the cases by individual
creditors because of the similarity to a lawsuit by a trustee
who is also working on behalf of creditors from the Tribune
bankruptcy.
The lawsuits that Sullivan dismissed were led by Aurelius
Capital Management, a notoriously litigious investment fund that
is also involved in the fight over Argentina's debt default.
Sullivan's decision could be appealed, which could impact
similar litigation brought over Lyondell Chemical Co's $12.5
billion buyout in 2007.
Lyondell filed for bankruptcy a little over a year after the
buyout and creditors filed clawback lawsuits against Lyondell's
former shareholders. The defendants have been waiting for three
years for a decision on a motion to dismiss that lawsuit.
The case is In Re Tribune Company Fraudulent Conveyance
Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, No. 11-MD-2296