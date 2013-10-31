NEW YORK Oct 31 Media company Tribune Co set indicative price guidance on a new $4.1 billion credit backing its acquisition of Local TV, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The new loan, which also will refinance existing Tribune debt, will be offered to investors at a bank meeting at 11 a.m. today, the same sources said.

The credit is split between a $300 million, five-year revolver and a $3.8 billion, seven-year term loan B.

Price guidance on the TLB is LIB+350, with a 1 percent Libor floor, at 99. The loan will be redeemable at 101 during the first year, according to sources.

JP Morgan is lead left on the deal. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse are also lead arrangers.

Tribune, JP Morgan, BAML, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse did not return immediate calls for comment.

On July 1, Tribune Company and Local TV Holdings LLC announced an agreement for Tribune to acquire all of Local TV's 19 television stations for $2.725 billion in cash.

Local TV is currently principally owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners.

Moody's has assigned a Ba3 facility rating to the company's new first-lien term loan. This is in line with the company's Ba3 corporate family rating.

Standard and Poor's issuer credit rating is BB-, and the senior secured rating is BB+.

The Chicago Tribune was first published in 1847 and served as the foundation for what would later become Tribune Company.