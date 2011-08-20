* Says also resolves claims by DOL
* Says deal to ensure smoother exit from bankruptcy
Aug 19 The bankrupt publisher of The Chicago
Tribune and Los Angeles Times said it agreed to pay $32 million
to settle a lawsuit filed by former employees.
In 2008, former Tribune employees filed a lawsuit against
the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) trustee, GreatBanc
Trust, alleging violation of pension law.
The deal also resolves claims asserted by the United States
Department of Labor (DOL) in connection with the ESOP and the
DOL's and GreatBanc's objections to Tribune's proposed plan of
reorganization.
Under the agreement, insurers will fund $26.4 million of
the payment, Tribune $4.45 million, and GreatBanc Trust will
pay $1 million.
"This is a good result for all parties and ensures a
smoother exit from bankruptcy once we have a confirmed plan,"
said Don Liebentritt, Tribune chief restructuring officer.
Tribune said the multi-party agreement must be approved by
the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware
and by the United States District Court for the Northern
District of Illinois.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)