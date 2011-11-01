* Both plans to end bankruptcy rejected by judge
By Tom Hals
Oct 31 Tribune Co, the owner of the Los Angeles
Times and Chicago Tribune newspapers, suffered a legal defeat
after a judge late Monday rejected its plan to end its
three-year stay in bankruptcy.
The judge also rejected a competing plan from the company's
noteholders, but said Tribune's plan had a stronger creditor
backing and that could be a way out of bankruptcy.
"Neither the (company plan) nor the noteholder plan is
confirmable. I am uncertain, at this point, what steps the
debtors or other parties may take as a consequence of this
decision," wrote Delaware's chief bankruptcy judge, Kevin Carey,
in a 126-page opinion.
Carey issued a warning that if a viable exit strategy did
not present itself, he would appoint a trustee to replace
Tribune's management and find a way to end the bankruptcy.
Carey was charged with deciding a range of legal questions,
but the key issue was which plan was legally confirmable and
offered the company the best path for repaying creditors and
ending its bankruptcy.
Tribune, which also owns more than 20 television stations,
filed for bankruptcy in 2008, one year after financier Sam Zell
led a $13 billion leveraged buyout of the company.
The bankruptcy wiped out the value of the company's notes,
which had a face value of more than $1 billion, and the two
bankruptcy plans essentially differed in how they treat legal
claims from the buyout.
The company and lenders, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co and
hedge funds, proposed a settlement payment of around $500
million to noteholders.
Noteholders, led by Aurelius Capital Management LP, an
uncompromising hedge fund, rejected that as too cheap and wanted
to sue those responsible for the buyout.
In a victory for Tribune and its lenders, Carey said the
settlement was reasonable and should be approved.
He also acknowledged that the company-backed plan had
overwhelming support from various creditors.
Carey, however, said he was bound by bankruptcy law that
essentially allowed the supporters of the company plan to
torpedo the noteholder plan and vice versa, making both plans
unconfirmable.
Carey also found other flaws with both plans. He wrote that
if both the noteholders and the company presented him with plans
that fixed the flaws he identified, he would approve the
company's plan.
He set a status hearing for Nov. 22.
Under either plan, the company would emerge from bankruptcy
under the control of lenders. The company also needs the Federal
Communications Commission to approve the transfer of the
ownership of the broadcast licenses before it can exit
bankruptcy.
Tribune is the fifth-largest U.S. publisher measured by the
daily circulation of its papers, according to Dirks, Van Essen &
Murray, a newspaper brokerage firm.
The case is In re Tribune Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 08-13141.
