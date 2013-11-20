By Natalie Wright
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 20 Media company Tribune Co
cut pricing on its new $4.1 billion loan financing
backing its $2.725 billion acquisition of Local TV, capitalizing
on strong leveraged loan markets and advantageous timing,
sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
Final pricing on the company's new $3.8 billion, seven-year
term loan B is LIB+300, with a 1 percent Libor floor, at 99.75.
At launch, the loan was guided at LIB+350, with a 1 percent
Libor floor, at 99. Call protection is set at 101 soft call
protection for six months, versus 12 months at launch.
Some market participants expected the company to lower the
Libor spread during syndication. The initial spread was
considered cheap for investors for a BB rated company in today's
tight-spread market.
"The price talk was a little wide relative to the ratings
which helped fill the order book given the large deal size,"
said one loan manager.
Tribune's corporate family ratings are Ba3/BB-. Facility
ratings are Ba3/BB+.
So far this quarter, average yields on BB rated deals are
3.96 percent. Tribune's initially proposed loan yield was nearly
100bp higher, at 4.86 percent.
The final yield based on the revised pricing is 4.09
percent. Single-B deals have priced at a yield of 5.31 percent
thus far in the fourth quarter.
The loan market has tightened since mid-year. The JP Morgan
U.S. leveraged loan index yield to a three-year takeout is 5.14
percent as of November 19, down about 7bp from the start of the
month and down approximately 80bp from a rise in June on
interest rate concerns.
Shrinking spreads in the leveraged loan market reflect
ongoing demand for the asset class.
"It's a frothy market, so lenders have to take what they're
given," said one market analyst. "Money keeps pouring into
funds, and old debt is paid off. Lenders have to hunt for new
paper."
Tribune joins companies such as Del Monte Foods, Arby's,
Chromaflo, BJ's Wholesale, Energy Transfer Equity, and Crosby
Worldwide that have cut pricing guidance on loans this month.
Also, Tribune launched at an optimal time given that other
large, new-money deals from Dell and Hilton funneled through the
pipeline in September, sources noted.
Tribune is the largest loan on today's institutional
leveraged loan calendar that has launched into syndication.
While Tribune is an acquisition deal, about half of the other
deals on the calendar are refinancing and repricing deals.
Additionally, the strong free cash flow expectations for the
combined Tribune/Local TV, along with Tribune's shift in focus
from print operations to broadcasting, are both positives for
investors, sources said.
Take your pick
Tribune is one of many companies taking advantage of
continued strong demand for leveraged loans from retail
investors and collateralized loan obligations to finance its
transaction with loans rather than unsecured notes.
With loan financing, Tribune affords more flexibility to
prepay the debt and nets lower rates relative to the unsecured
bond market.
Large benchmark transactions from Hilton, Dell, Saks Inc and
Hub International have shifted funding from bonds to loans
during syndication in recent months.
AMC Networks also bypassed the high yield bond market,
choosing to fund its acquisition of Chellomedia with a $1.98
billion pro rata credit facility.
High yield bonds have seen more volatility in pricing and
retail investor flows than leveraged loans over the past three
months as the credit markets have grappled with Fed tapering and
debt-ceiling concerns.
Carl Salas, Moody's vice president and senior credit
officer, said that Tribune's decision to go through the loan
markets makes sense at this stage of the company's
transformation.
"Tribune is going through a number of operational changes
and financial flexibility is key," said Salas. "In addition to
the pending acquisition of Local TV Holdings, the company is
preparing to spin off its newspaper operations. Net proceeds
from the spin-off are earmarked for term loan reduction, so the
ability to repay debt is important."
Salas added that excluding acquisitions, Tribune generates
significant free cash flow that can be used to repay borrowings
without repayment penalties.
Bonds typically have stiffer call protection and more
punitive penalties for the issuer to call back debt before
maturity than do loans.
Additionally, unsecured bonds generally pay higher yields
due to a lower position on the company's capital structure
relative to senior secured debt.
On July 1, Tribune Company and Local TV Holdings LLC jointly
announced an agreement for Tribune to acquire all of Local TV's
19 television stations in 16 markets for $2.725 billion in cash.
Local TV is currently principally owned by Oak Hill Capital
Partners.
Tribune Co's new credit facilities also includes a $300
million, five-year revolver. JP Morgan is lead left on the deal.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and
Credit Suisse are also lead arrangers.
The arrangers are requesting commitments by 5 p.m. today.
Tribune declined to comment. A JP Morgan spokesperson did
not comment by press time.