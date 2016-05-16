BRIEF-Infineon CEO says expects to close Wolfspeed acquisition any time soon
* CEO says expects to close wolfspeed acquisition any time soon Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 16 Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today, raised its all-cash offer to buy Tribune Publishing Co to $15 per share from $12.25.
Gannett's latest offer represents a premium of about 31 percent to Tribune's Friday close. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* CEO says expects to close wolfspeed acquisition any time soon Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, Feb 1 After top-level restructuring at Airbus come the musical chairs and a new logo intended to convey unity as the European giant aims to refocus its management without a return to past infighting.