UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
May 9 Newspaper publisher Tribune Publishing Co said on Monday its board had adopted a shareholder rights plan - popularly known as a "poison pill" - in a bid to thwart Gannett Co Inc's unsolicited takeover offer.
The rights will become exercisable after a group buys more than 20 percent of Tribune Publishing's shares.
Gannett, the owner of USA Today, made a takeover bid for Tribune last month at $12.25 per share in cash, valuing the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times at about $815 million. Tribune rejected the offer last week.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue