May 22 Former Yahoo Inc executive
Shashi Seth has joined Tribune Co to lead its
digital ventures as the newspaper and broadcast company seeks
new revenue sources.
The company said on Wednesday that Seth was named president
of Tribune Digital Ventures, a newly created stand-alone company
that will operate out of Silicon Valley rather than Tribune's
Chicago headquarters.
Seth said in an interview that he would not have taken the
job if it were not based in Silicon Valley. "If you want the
kind of innovation you are talking about you have to be in
Silicon Valley," he said.
Seth most recently was a senior vice president at Yahoo
responsible for products related to search and email. He also
worked for Google, YouTube, and eBay.
Seth joins Tribune five months after the company emerged
from a protracted bankruptcy with a new management team and the
possibility of a newspaper sale.
Tribune owns eight daily newspaper in the United States
including the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune and has
hired Evercore Partners and J.P. Morgan to determine interest in
newspaper assets.
It also operates WGN America cable network and 23 broadcast
TV stations. Tribune CEO Peter Liguori is a broadcast veteran
who held top jobs at Discovery Communications and News
Corp.