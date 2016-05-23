May 22 Tribune Publishing Co has decided to reject Gannett Co Inc's latest $864 million takeover proposal, but will agree to share confidential information with the U.S. publishing company, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

While Tribune Publishing considers Gannett's $15 per share cash offer to be inadequate, it will offer Gannett access to some of its confidential corporate information under a non-disclosure agreement, the people said.

There is no certainty that Gannett will use this opportunity to table a higher offer, the people cautioned, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

Tribune and Gannett spokesmen could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Robert Birsel)