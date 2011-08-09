* Q2 EPS C$0.21 vs C$0.06 year-ago

* Q2 rev rose C$421.7 mln from C$306.3 mln

* Sees 2012 capital budget $678 mln

Aug 8 Canadian oil field services company Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO) reported second quarter profit that more than tripled from a year ago, and said its 2012 capital budget is projected to be $678 million.

Trican, which also operates in Russia and North Africa, posted net income for the quarter of C$30.1 million, or 21 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$8.9 million, or 6 Canadian cents a share last year.

Revenue rose to C$421.7 million from C$306.3 million.

Calgary, Alberta-based Trican's shares, which have gained more than a third in the last year, closed at C$21.57 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)