BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
LONDON Dec 31 Tricor PLC : * Facing mounting pressure from its short term creditors * Insufficient cash to settle liabilities whilst the company waits for the
outcome of the vat tribunal * Directors are currently evaluating strategies to ensure the continued
survival of the company * If the directors efforts are unsuccessful, there is a risk that the company
will be placed into liquidation
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.
