Jan 4 Chipmaker Trident Microsystems Inc
filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday and said
Entropic Communications Inc had been appointed as the
"stalking horse" bidder.
Entropic, which designs chips for video applications, will
buy Trident's set-top box business, patents and other
intellectual property for $55 million and will assume some
liabilities of the company.
A "stalking horse" is a bidder chosen by a bankrupt company
from a pool of potential suitors to make the first bid for its
assets.
Trident, which makes chips for digital TVs and LCDs, has
been posting losses for fourteen straight quarters because of
increased competition and slowing demand in the sector.
"Trident, like many of its competitors, has been undergoing
rapid changes which have hindered its ability to operate
profitably," said Dr. Bami Bastani, chief executive officer of
Trident.
Entropic said it plans to hire 385 Trident employees located
primarily in China, India, Taiwan and will also acquire
facilities in Texas, Northern Ireland and India.
Trident also entered into a license agreement with RDA
Technologies Ltd for its SX-5 SOC product for the television
market and said it had enough cash balance to meet customer and
vendor requirements.
The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection along
with its Cayman Islands subsidiary, said none of its other
subsidiaries were subject to the bankruptcy procedure and would
continue to operate normally.
As of Oct 31, Trident had total assets of $309.9 million and
liabilities of $39.6 million, according to court documents.
Entropic will need approval from the court regarding its
agreement as the "stalking horse" bidder and other agreements it
has entered into with the company.
The case is In re: Trident Microsystems Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 12-10069.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)