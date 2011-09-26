(Follows alerts)
* Says to cut 275 jobs
* To take $8-$10 mln charge in Q3
* Says job cuts to lower its breakeven level
Sept 26 Chipmaker Trident Microsystems Inc
said will cut 22 percent of its workforce as part of
its turnaround efforts to help bring it closer to breakeven
level.
Trident, which designs, develops and markets integrated
circuits for digital television and liquid crystal display, said
it will cut 275 jobs and take a charge of $8-$10 million in the
third quarter.
The company, which has posted a net loss for fourteen
straight quarters, expects the job cuts, along with other
cost-cutting measures, to save annual operating costs of about
$40-$48 million by the first quarter of 2012.
"We are taking decisive actions to better position Trident
for success as we enter 2012, given the current mass production
timing of our new design wins and the soft economic
environment," said Trident's chief executive officer Bami
Bastani.
The stock, which lost two-thirds of its value this year,
closed at 59.5 cents on Nasdaq on Friday.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)