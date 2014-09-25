Sept 25 Trigano SA :

* Says Q4 revenue is 189.6 million euros compared to 188 million euros in Q4 2012/2013

* Says FY revenue is 892.2 million euros compared to 818.2 million euros last year

* Says it will pursue its investments to maintain growth in Europe in the motorhome and trailer sectors