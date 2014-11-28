STOCKHOLM Nov 28 Trigon Agri A/S

* 9 mths total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory amounted to EUR 63.0 million (EUR 57.3 million in 9m 2013).

* 9 mths EBITDA was EUR 14.9 million (EUR 0.4 million in 9m 2013).

* Says political and military situation in Ukraine, and by extension in Russia, remains unclear and likelihood that current uncertainty will continue is high

* Says whilst we have not experienced any physical disruptions to our activities we are inevitably impacted by indirect effects of sanctions

* Says we remain in active discussions on disposal of our russian assets with Russian potential buyers