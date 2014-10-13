Oct 13 Trig Social Media Publ AB

* Says acquires 40 pct of shares of Spanish company Filmquity S L

* Says with this acquisition Trig gets direct access to members of streaming platform TUCUT, that is owned by Filmquity

* Says purchase sum is set at 3 million euros, which will be paid in full through a new issue of shares in Trig Social Media AB valued at 2.85 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/ZAHXnW Further company coverage: