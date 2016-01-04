JAKARTA Jan 4 A Jakarta commercial court has
approved the suspension of Indonesian mobile phone retailer PT
Trikomsel Oke Tbk's debt payment obligations,
newspaper Kontan reported on Monday, quoting a judge.
Trikomsel's obligations to pay its creditors will be
suspended for 45 days while it works out a restructuring, the
paper quoted Judge Djamalludin Samosir as saying. The suspension
could be extended. (bit.ly/1SuO59f)
The request to suspend Trikomsel's debt payment obligations
was made by one of its creditors, PT Gapura Artha Semesta,
Kontan reported.
A source involved with the matter confirmed the report to
Reuters.
Trikomsel was not immediately available to comment.
A court official could not immediately give any details on
the Trikomsel matter.
Trikomsel said in October that more than 80 percent of its
total debt of around $460 million will fall due in the next two
years.
