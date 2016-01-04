(Recasts with company's comment, adds background)
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA Jan 4 Indonesian mobile phone retailer
PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk said on Monday a Jakarta
commercial court has approved the suspension of its debt payment
obligations at the request of one of its creditors.
Trikomsel, which has issued S$215 million ($151.1 million)
worth of bonds in Singapore, was set to make the first default
in the city-state's bond market since the global financial
crisis.
In a filing to the Jakarta stock exchange on Monday,
Trikomsel said its obligations to pay its creditors will be
suspended while it works out a restructuring. The suspension
will last for 45 days and could be extended.
The court-supervised process, locally known as the PKPU, was
initiated by PT Gapura Artha Semesta, an Indonesian logistic
services provider to which Trikomsel owes 1.54 billion rupiah
($110,711.72), it said.
Struggling with slumping sales and a weak rupiah currency,
Trikomsel had previously said it would be tough to raise equity
or sell assets to pay the more than 80 percent of its total debt
of $460 million scheduled to come due over the next two years.
($1 = 13,910.00 rupiah)
($1 = 1.4232 Singapore dollars)
