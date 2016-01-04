(Recasts with company's comment, adds background)

By Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA Jan 4 Indonesian mobile phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk said on Monday a Jakarta commercial court has approved the suspension of its debt payment obligations at the request of one of its creditors.

Trikomsel, which has issued S$215 million ($151.1 million) worth of bonds in Singapore, was set to make the first default in the city-state's bond market since the global financial crisis.

In a filing to the Jakarta stock exchange on Monday, Trikomsel said its obligations to pay its creditors will be suspended while it works out a restructuring. The suspension will last for 45 days and could be extended.

The court-supervised process, locally known as the PKPU, was initiated by PT Gapura Artha Semesta, an Indonesian logistic services provider to which Trikomsel owes 1.54 billion rupiah ($110,711.72), it said.

Struggling with slumping sales and a weak rupiah currency, Trikomsel had previously said it would be tough to raise equity or sell assets to pay the more than 80 percent of its total debt of $460 million scheduled to come due over the next two years.

($1 = 13,910.00 rupiah)

($1 = 1.4232 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely)