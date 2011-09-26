LONDON, Sept 26 Broker Triland Metals said on Monday it had hired Seth Striar to its join metals trading desk in New York.

The company said Striar's appointment forms part of the firm's goal to realign its U.S. business to fully concentrate its resources on the metals sector.

Triland USA, which in recent years expanded into clearing grains, currencies and other futures contracts, said in July that it had pulled out of the clearing business and sold all its seats at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, the COMEX and the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Striar joins from commodity trader Trafigura, Triland said in a statement.

Triland, a subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. , is a Category 1 ring dealing member on the London Metal Exchange. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal)