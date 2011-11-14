Nov 14 Petroleum and natural gas-focused Trilogy Energy Corp raised its 2011 capital expenditure budget to expand drilling in Alberta, and forecast a rise in production for the next fiscal year.

The Canadian company raised its 2011 budget to C$350 million from C$285 million to expand its existing infrastructure, particularly in the Montney oil pools in Kaybob.

The company expects 2012 production to rise about 33 percent to 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The board has approved a 2012 budget of C$300 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$35.39 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)