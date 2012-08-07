COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
Aug 7 Natural gas-focused Trilogy Energy Corp's second-quarter profit plunged on weak natural gas prices and the company cut its production forecast for the full year.
The company's net profit fell to C$282,000, or break even on a per share basis, from C$7.9 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Natural gas prices fell 46 percent in the April-June quarter from last year to average $2.4 per million British thermal unit.
Trilogy cut its 2012 production outlook 8 percent to 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d).
The company raised its outlook on average operating costs to C$7.50 Boe.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$2.10 billion, closed at C$23.88 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.