Dec 8 TriMas Corp said it will spin off its truck and trailer accessories unit Cequent into a stand alone company.

Cequent, which makes towing products such as brake controllers, trailer hitches and tow bars, had about $614 million in revenue in the 12 months to Sept. 30.

TriMas said it expected to complete the tax-free transaction during the middle of next year.

