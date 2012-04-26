April 26 Trimble Navigation said it agreed to buy SketchUp 3D modeling platform from Google Inc for an undisclosed price.

As part of the SketchUp platform, Trimble will partner with Google for further developing SketchUp's 3D Warehouse - an online repository where users can find, share, store and collaborate on 3D models - the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)