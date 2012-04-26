EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
April 26 Trimble Navigation said it agreed to buy SketchUp 3D modeling platform from Google Inc for an undisclosed price.
As part of the SketchUp platform, Trimble will partner with Google for further developing SketchUp's 3D Warehouse - an online repository where users can find, share, store and collaborate on 3D models - the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.