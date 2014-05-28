BRIEF-Cardiome receives Notice of Compliance from Health Canada for its BRINAVESS NDS
May 28 Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp said its experimental sexual disorder drug increased the average number of orgasms in patients with Female Orgasmic Disorder in a mid-stage study.
The company said a 0.6 mg dose of the nasal drug, Tefina, showed a statistically significant increase in the number of orgasms in pre-menopausal and post-menopausal patients with the condition, compared with a placebo.
Female Orgasmic Disorder, also known as anorgasmia, is characterized by a delay, absence or reduced intensity of orgasm, leading to distress. (Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
